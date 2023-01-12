Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague 19. hafta maçında Bayern Münih’i 79-71 mağlup ederek, ligde 12. galibiyetine imza attı.
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague 19. hafta maçında Bayern Münih’i 79-71 mağlup ederek, ligde 12. galibiyetine imza attı.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Daniel Hierrezuelo xx, Arturas Sukys xx, Luka Kardum xx
Fenerbahçe: Wilbekin xx 11, Calathes xx 9, Hayes-Davis x 4, Booker x 5, Motley xxxx 22, Edwards xx 9, Guduric xx 8, Antetokounmpo x 5, Metecan Birsen x 6, Pierre x
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Bayern Münih: Winston xx 12, Weiler-Babb xx 9, Bonga x 2, Gillespie x 6, Rubit xxx 21, Giffey x 2, Jaramaz x 4, Harris x 6, Hunter x 2, Walden x 7
Başantrenör: Andrea Trinchieri
1. Periyot: 19-18 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 46-39 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 67-49 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Yorumlar