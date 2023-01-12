Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague 19. hafta maçında Bayern Münih’i 79-71 mağlup ederek, ligde 12. galibiyetine imza attı.

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague 19. hafta maçında Bayern Münih’i 79-71 mağlup ederek, ligde 12. galibiyetine imza attı.

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Daniel Hierrezuelo xx, Arturas Sukys xx, Luka Kardum xx

Fenerbahçe: Wilbekin xx 11, Calathes xx 9, Hayes-Davis x 4, Booker x 5, Motley xxxx 22, Edwards xx 9, Guduric xx 8, Antetokounmpo x 5, Metecan Birsen x 6, Pierre x

Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis

Bayern Münih: Winston xx 12, Weiler-Babb xx 9, Bonga x 2, Gillespie x 6, Rubit xxx 21, Giffey x 2, Jaramaz x 4, Harris x 6, Hunter x 2, Walden x 7

Başantrenör: Andrea Trinchieri

1. Periyot: 19-18 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 46-39 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

İstanbulspor, Mahamadou Ba’yı transfer etti İstanbulspor, Mahamadou Ba’yı transfer etti

3. Periyot: 67-49 (Fenerbahçe lehine)