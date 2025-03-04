THY Euroleague 17. hafta erteleme maçında Fenerbahçe Beko, konuk olduğu Paris Basketball’ı 87-83 mağlup etti.
Hakemler: Ilija Belosevic, Jordi Aliaga, Saso Petek
Paris Basketball: Tyson Ward 2, Timothy Shorts 22, Hayes 9, Jantunen 5, Bandja Sy 4, Maolo Lo 9, Nadir Hifi 15, Cavaliere 2, Ouattara 3, Hommes
Fenerbahçe: Nigel Hayes-Davis 14, Khem Birch 5, Devon Hall 2, Colson 5, Zagars, Marko Guduric 19, Tarık Biberovic 14, Baldwin 11, Pierre 9, Sertaç 9, Nicolo Melli 2
1. Periyot: 26-16 (Paris Basketball lehine)
Devre: 45-37 (Paris Basketball lehine)
3. Periyot: 60-63 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Kaynak: İHA