Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi 23. hafta maçında Fenerbahçe Beko, derbi maçta Galatasaray Nef’i 86-64 mağlup etti. Sarı-lacivertliler, bu sonuçla ligdeki 19. galibiyetine imza attı.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Zafer Yılmaz xx, Mehmet Şahin xx, Murat Ciner xx
Fenerbahçe Beko: Nick Calathes x 5, İsmet Akpınar xx 9, Dyshawn Pierre xx 15, Nigel Hayes-Davis x 2, Johnathan Motley xx 14, Şehmus Hazer xx 11, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 11, Tarık Biberoviç xx 10, Marko Guduric x 2
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Galatasaray Nef: Daron Russell xx 7, Tyrus McGee xx 11, Göksenin Köksal x, Angelo Caloiaro xx 7, Mahir Ağva x 2, Sedat Ali Karagülle x, Sadık Emir Kabaca xx 13, Dusan Ristic xx 8, Dylan McIntyre xx 6, Muhaymin Mustafa xx 10
Başantrenör: Andreas Pistiolis
1. Periyot: 24-13 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
Devre: 47-25 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
3. Periyot: 63-45 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)